Laurel County's third COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday morning.
According to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, the latest case is a 39-year-old female who is now recovering at home.
The first positive COVID diagnosis came last week, with a second case reported on Monday. The first man diagnosed with COVID, a 53-year-old, was hospitalized and is now recovering at home.
Laurel County's second case was a 61-year-old male. Hensley said that man remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.
Officials continue to recommend that Kentuckians continue to practice social distancing, even when making trips to the grocery store and other essential businesses. Governor Andy Beshear stated in his Wednesday afternoon that limited interaction is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus, along with frequent hand washing and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces. He also issued an order to prevent travel to other states, especially along the southern border into Tennessee where preventive measures have not been enforced as in Kentucky.
___
Original story
Laurel County's third case of the coronavirus has been confirmed Thursday morning.
Information on the individual is limited, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department. Hensley said he had been informed of the positive case Thursday morning but had no details on the person's age or gender at this time. Updates with that information will hopefully be released this afternoon.
"We are starting our investigation into this latest case as we speak," Hensley said during a phone interview around 10:45 a.m. "We will release information as we know it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.