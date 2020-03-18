Gov. Andy Beshear announced that an 8-month-old child in Jefferson County is one of nine new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky.
At the beginning of Beshear's Wednesday press conference, he said there were three new cases and then was given the state lab results in the middle of the press conference that confirmed five more positive cases. Near the end of the press conference he was told of one additional positive case.
During his press conference Wednesday afternoon, Beshear said the 8-month-old positive case is a rare case of coronavirus in an individual under the age of 19. Beshear said the child is doing okay.
Kentucky now is reporting 35 positive cases of COVID-19.
Two new cases include an 88-year-old female in Bourbon County and another individual in Jefferson County, but the demographics were not available for that person.
The other six cases that were given to Beshear later included individuals from Franklin, Kenton and Warren counties as well as counties that previously had cases.
