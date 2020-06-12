EAST BERNSTADT — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and then suicide that occurred at a residence on Allen School Road in East Bernstadt Friday afternoon.
Laurel Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards is investigating the shooting which is a suspected domestic dispute, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Office release. It occurred around 4:28 p.m. with nine children present outside the residence at the time of the shooting.
Charlie Sizemore, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound and his wife, Elaine Sizemore, 56, was airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that Elaine Sizemore was shot once in the neck and once in the back by Charlie Sizemore. Then Charlie Sizemore turned the gun on himself, the report said.
A 9 MM pistol has been recovered, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Also assisting at the scene for Laurel County Sheriff’s office was: Major Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Daniel Reed. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Crossroads volunteer fire department and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.