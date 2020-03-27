Gov. Andy Beshear reported 302 positive COVID-19 cases, which is 54 new cases in Kentucky since Thursday. During his Friday press conference, he also reported two additional deaths related to the coronavirus in Kentucky taking the total up to seven. Then after his briefing, he reported a third death, bringing the total to eight.
The two deaths are a 75-year-old female from Fayette County, a 73-year-old female from Jefferson County and a 77-year-old man from Hopkins County.
Gov. Beshear said he would light the Governor’s mansion and the Capitol dome in green to honor the three Kentuckians.
These next two weeks are critical, Beshear urged as he continued to encourage people to practice social distancing.
“We’re not competing with another state we’re competing for the lives and health of our people,” Beshear said.
Gov. Beshear asked those living in counties that neighbor Tennessee to not go to Tennessee other than to work or see a loved one. He asked that Kentuckians not to go to restaurants that have not been closed in Tennessee because of “someone’s lack of action,” he said.
