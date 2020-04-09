UPDATE: According to the Kentucky State Park's Facebook page, Cumberland Falls will only be closed on weekends throughout the month of April. The park will be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Cumberlands Falls will begin closing on weekends starting this weekend April 10-12.
FRANKFORT - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced the indefinite closing of Cumberland Falls State Park as the latest tactic to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during his daily press conference Thursday.
“We’ve had to make the tough decision to close Natural Bridge State Resort Park, and Cumberland Falls State Resort Park,” announced Beshear. “We have seen crowds gather in a way to where we know we have to take action. And those individual places, we are taken action.”
The Governor reminded Kentuckians of the state’s no overnight camping policies in the commonwealth’s state parks.
“The only people right now that are staying overnight at our state parks are healthcare workers, our first-responders that need a place to self-quarantine, or want to be there so that they’re not potentially brining something home to their family,” he explained.
Beshear announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s official total to 1,452.
“Now with yesterday’s numbers and things that came through the weekend, we did have a number of either duplicates or folks that are in other states, but were tested here,” explained Beshear on the state’s total number of cases. “That means that there were either 28 duplicates or the lab may send in a little information, but it’s not the same information that we get from the health department.”
Gov. Beshear confirmed 2,170 tests have been administered in Kentucky thus far, and said that he believes that total is more accurate than totals given recently.
Beshear also confirmed 426 Kentuckians have been hospitalized since Kentucky’s first case of COVID-19, with a total of 166 people being admitted to intensive care. Currently, 228 people are in the hospital being treated for the virus, with 105 people in intensive care.
Beshear announced the deaths of six new Kentuckians as the result of COVID-19. Those individuals who passed away were a 69-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 70-year-old female from Hopkins County, a 59-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 82-year-old female from Hopkins County, and an 87-year-old female from Jefferson County.
“I will tell you, it’s something I wasn’t prepared for when I became governor,” Beshear said on announcing those who passed away. “It’s one of the hardest things that I do.”
The Governor also announced a new executive order allowing for more Kentuckians to be eligible for worker’s compensation.
La Tasha Buckner, the Chief of Staff for the Governor’s General Counsel explained that the new order allows for temporary total disability payments to more categories of Kentucky’s workers.
“This is a group of people that are the front-lines as well,” Buckner said. “Previously, first-reposnders, healthcare workers, EMS, firefighters, people who had COVID exposure, and were required to be quarantined by a healthcare professional got a percentage of their pay when that happened from the worker’s compensation insurer’s plan.”
The new categories of those potentially eligible for worker’s compensation include worker’s in childcare, grocery, the postal service, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy workers, rape crisis centers, active National Guard, military, corrections officers, and social workers.
“So, now if you’re ordered to be quarantined, you don’t have to go through the long process that was required before,” Buckner explained. “You can start getting the benefits in the beginning when you really need them.”
Although employers still have the right to oppose worker’s compensations claims, Buckner says those individuals will still be eligible to those benefits until the employer’s opposition can be reviewed by the state.
Deputy Secretary Josh Benton of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet provided updates on Kentucky’s unemployment, reporting that the state’s call center has received 83,416 calls per day since March 16 of this year. Before March 16, Benton says the call center averaged 1,342 calls per day.
In March and April of last year, the state processed 9,079, and 9,948 claims each month respectively. In March 2020, 168,780 claims were processed. 127,473 claims were claimed during the week of April 1-8 this year.
Since March 16, the state has processed $107,771,083 worth of claims for 208,824 Kentuckians, with 87% of payments being made what’s considered “on-time.”
Benton also announced that a process has been put in place to distribute the federal funding received by the state for unemployment benefits.
“We are going to start to make payments of an additional $600 a week to everyone on unemployment insurance, whatever UI program that might be, they’re going to get an additional $600 a week,” Benton said, adding, “That starts effective those that have received payment for March 29. So, we’re going to play catchup for a couple of days to get those payments out,” he explained.
According to Benton, no-one has to refile, or request an additional payment to receive the additional $600 per week payments. The payment will be sent automatically to everyone that’s filed. The payment will be a separate payment from the normal unemployment payment, says Benton.
“So, typically when this all gets caught up, they’ll receive their normal payment, and then a day or two later, the additional payment will come,” he said.
