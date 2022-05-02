WILLIAMSBURG — A failed attempt to escape from the Whitley County Detention Center on Friday night has led to more charges for a recently convicted murderer and another man facing a murder charge.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Whitley County Detention Center as Paul Brock and Nicholas Rucker were reportedly attempting to escape.
“On Friday night, around 10:15 p.m., deputies were responding to a medical situation inside of the cell, while doing so, they were attempting to remove the inmate from the cell and rendering aid to him when Mr. Brock slams a door behind them, which locks them into the cell,” said Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson. “He and Mr. Rucker were able to get access to the hallway and ultimately made it up to the booking area. They were both apprehended inside the booking area by Williamsburg PD and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. At no time was the public in any threat or harm.”
Brock, 41, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March for the murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, the fetal homicide for Myers’ unborn child and tampering with physical evidence.
Rucker, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend Vicki S. Conner on May 22, 2019. He was also indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on murder charges in 1998 for killing his infant son by shaking him. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge on April 19, 1999, but was released after 12 years.
Both Brock and Rucker have been charged for the attempted escape and remain jailed at the Whitley County Detention Center, though Lawson said that both inmates have since been moved to the detention center’s isolation units. Officials are working with the Department of Corrections to have Brock moved to a state facility as quickly as possible, while Rucker will remain in the custody of the detention center as he awaits trial for the 2019 murder charge.
Lawson said he was thankful for the quick response of law enforcement and the staff of the detention center.
“I appreciate all law enforcement that responded, they did it in a very quick fashion and helped us to regain control,” he said. “I also would like to thank my staff that responded and helped to regain order in the facility. We had multiple staff members that rushed there and were willing to work and do anything we asked all the way up until the middle of the night.”
Law enforcement officials believe that other individuals were involved in the attempted escape and are continuing to conduct interviews and investigate the incident.
“We’re just thankful that no one was hurt,” Lawson said. “We will assess the situation and see how we can improve our safety protocols.”
__
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 12:19 P.M. SATURDAY
WILLIAMSBURG — A recently convicted murderer and a man facing a murder charge failed in an attempted escape Friday night from the Whitley County Detention Center.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Whitley County Detention Center around 10:16 p.m. as Paul Brock and Nicholas Rucker were reportedly attempting to escape.
Brock, 41, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in March for the murders of Mary Jackson, Tiffany Myers, Aaron Byers, the fetal homicide for Myers’ unborn child and tampering with physical evidence.
Rucker, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend Vicki S. Conner on May 22, 2019. Rucker fled the scene and continued to elude police until a tip was received in the early hours of July 4, 2019 that he had been spotted at a residence on Meadow Lark Circle in Corbin, where deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department located him walking out of a wood line and through the backyard of a residence.
Rucker was also indicted by a Laurel County grand jury on murder charges in 1998 for killing his infant son by shaking him. He was sentenced to 20 years for the murder charge on April 19, 1999, but was released after 12 years.
All inmates are accounted for as of Saturday morning and the incident is under investigation according to law enforcement officials. Police believe there were other individuals involved in the attempted escape including some not within the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.