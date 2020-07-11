LAUREL COUNTY — The Walmart in Corbin was evacuated Saturday afternoon as law enforcement investigated a bomb threat.
Law enforcement at the scene when a reporter arrived said that the store had been evacuated, but would not give any details as to why.
Customers and employees report that a "Code Blue" was called. A 22-year Walmart employee said a "Code Blue" refers to a bomb.
As of 4:24 p.m. two Laurel County Sheriff's Office vehicles were on scene and employees were back inside the store. A line of customers was forming outside the store waiting to be allowed to re-enter.
As of 5 p.m. Laurel County Sheriff's Office said the store had been cleared and reopened for business.
This is a developing story.
