LAUREL COUNTY — A 37-year-old London woman died Wednesday after she reportedly was thrown from the back of a pickup truck and hit a barn when the driver ran off the roadway and struck two fence posts and a tree. The driver was arrested for manslaughter following the crash.
Rebecca Warren was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
William Petrey, age 37, of Woodbine was arrested for second-degree manslaughter and is being held in Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut./Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards along with Laurel Sheriff's detectives and deputies investigated the crash which occurred on Pine Grove School Road, approximately 4 miles south of London at 8:55 a.m.
Sheriff's investigators reported in a press release that Petrey was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with Warren in the back of the pickup. She was reportedly, according to the press release, screaming for Petrey to stop the truck, however he continued along the roadway and ran off the roadway, struck two fence posts and a tree which caused Warren to be ejected from the back of the pickup truck. She then struck a barn causing fatal injuries to her.
The pickup truck continued across the field out of control before coming to rest.
Laurel County Sheriff's investigators included: three accident reconstructionists – Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer, Maj. Chuck Johnson, and Deputy Brad Mink.
Other Sheriff's investigators included Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Sheriff’s Bailiff Roy Ball also assisted.
Other agencies assisting included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Lily Volunteer Fire department, London Laurel Rescue squad, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.
