CANNON, Ky. – A Heidrick man died in a three-vehicle crash on KY 11 North on Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police received a 911 call at approximately 12:51 p.m. about the crash.
Initial investigation indicates a white 1991 Toyota pickup driven by Eddie Vaughn, 63, was attempting to pass a white 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Frank Doolin, 67, of Heidrick on a double yellow line northbound.
A 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by Charles Hill was traveling south.
Vaughn side swiped Hill causing Hill to lose control, crossing the center line and striking Doolin in the driver's side door, according to a KSP press release.
Doolin was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Deputy Coroner Brian Senters.
Vaughn was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for his injuries.
Hill was transported by private vehicle to the Knox County ARH for his injuries.
Tpr. Kelley Farris and Tpr. Sammy Faris responded to the scene. Upon arrival, troopers found one of the drivers dead. KSP Detectives Andy Soltess and Det. Rodney Sturgill were sent to reconstruct the collision.
At this time alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be any factors into the collision. Investigation into the collision is continuing by detective Andy Soltes.
___
KNOX COUNTY — Kentucky State Police confirmed a man died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on KY 11N Wednesday afternoon.
KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs said one driver was also flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for their injuries and another person was taken to Knox County ARH for their injuries.
KY11 North was shut down approximately 4.2 miles from US 25E in the Cannon community of Knox County. KSP asked drivers to avoid KY 11 for about four hours after the crash. It reopened, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11, at 5:36 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY 1:43 P.M. WEDNESDAY:
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 reported around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday that KY 11N (mile points 14.1 to 14.5) in Knox County is currently closed due to a crash involving a fatality. Estimated duration is currently unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.