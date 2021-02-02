The Williamsburg Police Department is reporting that the suspect was apprehended in Madison County Monday.
This is a developing story
------
WHITLEY COUNTY - Local police departments are reporting two Whitley County restaurants were robbed Monday morning.
The Williamsburg Police Department say a Black male subject entered the Williamsburg Pizza Hut at somewhere between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.
Police say an employee was in the process of making a pizza at the time and told the suspect that he would assist him momentarily. Once the employee turned his back to grab an ingredient, police say the suspect grabbed the till of money and fled from the scene.
Williamsburg Police say the suspect wore a camouflage hoodie when robbing the Pizza Hut.
The suspect then drove a red colored Chevrolet truck with a brush guard attached to the front end to Corbin’s southern exit and parked at in the parking lot of the Econolodge located near the interstate.
The Corbin Police Department says after parking the truck, the suspect walked down the grassy hill adjacent to the parking lot and entered the Taco Bell located near exit 25. The suspect is seen wearing a black jacket and hat in the surveillance footage obtained by the police department.
The Corbin Police Department say employees were in the back of the restaurant when the suspect entered the Taco Bell. Similar to his actions in Williamsburg, the suspect quickly grabbed the cashbox and immediately fled the scene.
The suspect made it back to his truck and escaped traveling northbound on I-75. Police were unable to confirm whether or not the suspect had any accomplices during the robberies.
Anyone with more information on the suspect is encouraged to contact local authorities.
