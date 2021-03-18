A person listed on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office's "Most Wanted" list was taken into custody on Wednesday night.
Bruce E. Broughton was located at a business off KY 192 around 7:41 p.m. He was wanted for fleeing police in a motor vehicle off Chaney Ridge Road, then fleeing on foot on March 7. He was also wanted on parole violations and numerous other violations.
Broughton is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; parole violation warrant; careless driving; reckless driving, and flagrant non-support. No bond is allowed, according to the Laurel County Correctional Center's website.
Case officer is Deputy Brent France.
ORIGINAL STORY
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.
Bruce Broughton is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants, including a parole violation warrant, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday evening, Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France met a black colored vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Chaney Ridge Road, approximately 5 miles north of London.
As Deputy France turned around to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed before turning into a driveway. The driver has been determined to be Broughton who fled on foot and was not located. Two other individuals in the vehicle were arrested, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
To report a tip call 606-864-6600.
