KNOX COUNTY — Kentucky State Police has confirmed a man has died as a result of a three-vehicle crash on KY 11N Wednesday afternoon.
KSP Trooper Shane Jacobs said one driver was flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center for their injuries and another person taken to Knox County ARH for their injuries.
KY11 North continues to be shut down approximately 4.2 miles from US 25E in the Cannon community of Knox County.
KSP is asking that drivers please avoid KY 11 at this time as the roadway will be shut down in the area. Alternate routes have been set up. Please use Kentucky 1304 and Long Branch to travel around the collision.
ORIGINAL STORY 1:43 P.M. WEDNESDAY:
According to the Kentucky Cabinet District 11 reported around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday that KY 11N (mile points 14.1 to 14.5) in Knox County is currently closed due to a crash involving a fatality. Estimated duration is currently unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.