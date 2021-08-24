8:15 A.M. MONDAY
Law enforcement is seeking the public's help in identifying the victim in a murder investigation that began Monday.
The victim is an unidentified black male, 22 to 30 years of age, approximately 6-foot tall, slim build, and has " East Side" tattooed on the inside of his right bicep and "Raised Me" tattooed on the inside of his left bicep.
Anyone with any information regarding who this victim may be is asked to contact Lieut. Chris Edwards at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in London Kentucky at 606 – 864 – 6600 or 606 – 878 – 7000. In addition, the Sheriff's office may be personal messaged on Facebook at Laurel County Sheriff's Office or email at-- g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will be considered confidential.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAUREL COUNTY — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area off Sinking Creek Road Monday afternoon.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is conducting a murder investigation after the discovery around 4:43 p.m. in the area approximately 14 miles west of London.
The body was found by a passerby who notified Laurel 911 Dispatch Center. Laurel Sheriff's investigators reported the victim had apparently been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled in Frankfort on Tuesday.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Detective Robert Reed and Detective Taylor McDaniel are conducting the murder investigation.
Assisting at the scene were: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Laurel County Coroner's office.
Anyone that believes they have information on this case is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer continues to investigate.
