The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday afternoon that Fore was found safe.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman. Freda Fore, 48, was last seen Dec. 5 on Cumberland Avenue in Williamsburg. She was reported missing on Wednesday.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Fore is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
