WILLIAMSBURG — The man killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident on I-75 has been identified.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 11, 58-year-old Russell E. Helton of Woodbine was driving a 2002 GMC pickup northbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle — causing him to leave the road and flip.
The accident occurred at approximately 11:53 a.m. Monday morning at the 23-mile marker in Whitley County.
As a result of the collision, Helton suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Trooper Joshua Roaden is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Post 11 personnel, the Corbin City Police, Whitley County EMS, Corbin Rescue Squad and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
