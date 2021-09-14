LAUREL COUNTY — A London woman died and four others were seriously injured, including a 1-year-old child, in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on US 25 in southern Laurel County.
Tiffany J. Smith, age 44, of London was a passenger in one of the vehicle involved. She was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Saint Joseph Hospital London where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The crash, which occurred about 6 miles south of London at approximately 10:36 a.m., involved a silver trailblazer traveling southbound on US 25. Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators say the trailblazer crossed over into the northbound lane, swiping a red Ford van that was northbound.
The trailblazer then continued in the northbound lane striking a white Chevrolet Tahoe head-on.
The vehicles came to a rest blocking northbound US 25. The roadway was shut down for three hours while Sheriff's investigators gathered information for their reconstruction of the crash site.
Four persons were airlifted from the scene.
The driver of the trailblazer was identified as Danielle M. Kelly, age 36, of Corbin. She was airlifted to UK Medical Center with serious injuries.
In addition to Smith as a passenger in the trailblazer, there was a 1-year-old female, who was also airlifted to UK Medical Center with serious injuries
The driver of the white colored Chevrolet Tahoe, Shawn Pridemore, 31, of Corbin was airlifted to UK Medical Center with serious injuries
The passenger of the Tahoe, Jacolby Lawrence, 42, of Corbin was also airlifted to UK Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the of the red colored Ford van was Cecil Price, 65, of Barbourville. Price was uninjured.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's shift Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Hunter Disney.
Assisting agencies included: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Lily Volunteer Fire department, London Laurel Rescue squad ,Laurel County Department of Public Safety, Laurel County Coroner’s Office, and Kentucky State Highway department . Also assisting were: PHI helicopter , Air Evac, and Air Methods Kentucky 3.
The investigation is continuing by Laurel Sheriff's traffic crash reconstructionists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.