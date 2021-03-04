LAUREL COUNTY — A London woman is dead and a male was airlifted to a Lexington hospital for serious injuries following a house fire on KY 192 early Thursday morning.
Flora Adams, 36, of London, was found deceased inside the residence located approximately 8 miles west of London. A male, whose name has not been released, was also located in the home and was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The fire was reported around 9:14 a.m. in the 8000 block of KY 192. Members of the Bald Rock, Keavy and Laurel County Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames and evacuate the home while the smoke boiled from the residence. The roadway was blocked to all traffic while emergency personnel responded to the situation.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is heading the death investigation while the Kentucky State Police Arson investigator (which investigates all types of fires rather than strictly arson-suspected) is investigating the cause of the fire.
An autopsy for Adams is scheduled for Friday morning in Frankfort.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is conducting the death investigation. Assisting at the scene were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner's Office, Kentucky State Police and Air Evac. Assisting for the Sheriff's Office were Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Dylan Messer, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
___
Below are time stamped updates as the story developed:
3 P.M. UPDATE
A London woman was identified as the victim of a fatal house fire Thursday morning.
Flora Adams, age 36, of London, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.
The fire was reported at approximately 9:14 a.m. on Thursday.
An adult male was airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
11:05 A.M. THURSDAY
A woman is dead following a house fire Thursday morning. A man was airlifted from the scene.
The fire occurred in the 8000 block of West Laurel Road (KY 192) and the roadway is blocked as multiple fire departments and first responders are on scene.
10:41 A.M. THURSDAY
A fatality has been reported in a house fire on West Laurel Road (KY 192).
Laurel County Sheriff's Office is advising the roadway is shut down near the structure fire which is 8 miles west of London on KY 192.
10:20 A.M. THURSDAY
Multiple fire departments and other first responders are on scene of a structure fire in the 8000 block of West Laurel Road. This is just past Laurel Lake Road North.
The Laurel County Fire Department asked for the public to please avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes and use caution if in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.