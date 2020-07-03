UPDATE:
LONDON — A Lexington man has been arrested in connection to the body found at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park on Wednesday.
London Police Department officers connected Edward D. Brewer, 42, of Lexington to the homicide through their investigation on Thursday. Brewer was arrested and charged with the murder of James L. Mays, 53, of Lexington, according to a press release from the London Police Department.
London Police Department was dispatched to the City of London's Levi Jackson Park at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday regarding a deceased male found near the park's amphitheater.
Lt. Jessie Williams led the initial death investigation and an autopsy was conducted by the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort, Ky. The medical examiner determined that the death of Mays was a homicide.
Brewer was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. He was being held on a $300,000 cash bond.
EARLIER STORY:
LONDON — London Police Department responded to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Wednesday evening after a body was found.
The body was found in a camping area above the amphitheater in the park.
The London Police Department released a statement Thursday morning that said London Police were dispatched to the City of London's Levi Jackson Park at 6:08 p.m. regarding a deceased male subject found near the park's amphitheater.
London Police Department, the Laurel County Coroner and Ambulance Inc. were all on scene Wednesday evening.
According to Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling, the body was that of a 53-year-old male and the man was in the park only minutes before he was found.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.
The death investigation is ongoing. Lt. Jessie Williams is the lead investigator.
This is a developing story.
Nita Johnson and Jarrod Mills contributed to this story.
