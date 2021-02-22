UPDATE:
James Duff, age 62, and Dinah Duff, age 63, husband and wife, of Pinehill-Brock Road, London were found deceased at their home about 5 miles east of London.
The cause of death is yet to be determined. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.
Investigation is continuing by Laurel Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards.
____
Two people were found dead Sunday morning at a residence in Laurel County.
A man was found dead outside the residence and a woman was found dead inside the residence around 10:32 a.m. The cause of death was unknown as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation.
The two were found at the eastern Laurel County home by an acquaintance who was conducting a welfare check.
An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.
Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Dylan Messer, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Lieut. Chris Edwards who is the case officer.
Also assisting at the scene was the Laurel County Coroner's Office, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.
The names of the two have not been released pending next of kin notification.
