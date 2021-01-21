The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a Laurel County man.
Willis Benway, 54, was last seen off Locust Grove Road, 8 miles southwest of London.
The missing person alert was upgraded to a Green Alert by Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A Green Alert is issued for missing veterans with service-related health problems.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Benway is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-878-7000 or 606-864-6600.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner continues to investigate.
