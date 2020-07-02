LONDON — London Police Department responded to Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park Wednesday evening after a body was found.
The body was found in a camping area above the amphitheater in the park.
The London Police Department released a statement Thursday morning that said London Police were dispatched to the City of London's Levi Jackson Park at 6:08 p.m. regarding a deceased male subject found near the park's amphitheater.
London Police Department, the Laurel County Coroner and Ambulance Inc. were all on scene Wednesday evening.
According to Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling, the body was that of a 53-year-old male and the man was in the park only minutes before he was found.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.
The death investigation is ongoing. Lt. Jessie Williams is the lead investigator.
This is a developing story.
