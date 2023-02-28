BARBOURVILLE — This past weekend, students of Union College felt led to move their student-led prayer congregation to the streets of Barbourville, where they prayed and sang their favorite praise and worship songs.
The event was initially planned for the Conway Boatman Chapel on campus but when organizers were directed by Union President Dr. Marcia Hawkins to Reverend David Miller of Spiritual Life, they feared reprimand according a member of the alumni board.
“Regarding the recent incident with the chapel, it's unfortunate that students did not feel comfortable approaching Rev. Miller to request its use,” Ryan Yother, President-Elect of Union College Alumni Board, told the Times-Tribune. “Anything student-led should be supported and encouraged, as students are often the ones who have a pulse on the community and can bring fresh ideas and perspectives. It's also concerning to hear that policies and procedures may be used to deter anything that goes against a select few beliefs. In a diverse community, it's important to create an environment where multiple perspectives can be heard and respected.”
Saturday night, First Baptist Church made the decision to open their doors for students and some faculty to lead a worship service. Pastor Tyler Shields spoke of a divide between the college and community that local churches have tried to help bridge.
"The events of February 24 were not isolated but were the most recent and most public on a long list of others…," Pastor Shields said. “We (the church), we are proud of the students at Union and love them dearly. We will gladly worship with them in the street and help them with anything they need while they’re here. First Baptist will always be open to them.”
Meanwhile Yother emphasized the importance of the alumni board to prioritize the well-being and success of the institution and its future generations of students.
"It's also important to remember that change takes time, and that it may not happen overnight," Yother said. "However, by working together and remaining committed to the values of Union College and its service region, it will create a better future for the institution and its members. Go Bulldogs!”
As of time of press, Dr. Hawkins had not answered the reporter's request for an interview.
