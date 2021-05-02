With the academic year drawing to a close, Union College is excited to announce its plans for welcoming new students. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is pleased to release the dates and formats for Summer Orientation 2021. Orientation provides a remarkable opportunity for incoming students to receive their fall schedule, learn about student support offerings, as well as preparing them to arrive in August.
Union will offer a total of 16 dates for orientation. Most dates offer either morning or afternoon sessions. The dates are:
Wednesday, May 26th - In-Person Local Students
Thursday, June 3rd - In-Person
Friday, June 4th - In-Person (AM Session Only)
Monday, June 7th - In-Person (PM Session Only)
Tuesday, June 8th - Virtual
Wednesday, June 9th - In-Person
Thursday, June 10th - Virtual
Friday, June 11th - In-Person (AM Session Only)
Monday, June 14th - In-Person (PM Session Only)
Tuesday, June 15th - In-Person
Wednesday, June 16th - Virtual
Thursday, June 17th - In-Person
Friday, June 18th - In-Person (AM Session Only)
Thursday, July 15th - Virtual
Friday, July 16th - In-Person (AM Session Only)
Wednesday, July 28th - Virtual
Each session is limited to 12 students. In the interest of public health, in-person sessions will be staggered with arrival and departure times. New students attending in-person will be able to bring two guests. All participants will be screened for COVID.
The registration form for New Student Orientation is live on the web at www.unionky.edu/summero.
