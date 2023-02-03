TRI-COUNTY — Unemployment fell in 94 Kentucky counties, rose in 12 and stayed the same in 14 between December 2021 and December 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
The latest jobless rate for Knox County is 4.9% — down from five in December 2021. Laurel and Whitley counties each posted a 3.7% unemployment rate — same as the year prior for Laurel while Whitley County is down from 3.9 in December 2021.
By comparison, the state average for December is 3.4% while the national average is 3.3.
Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.4%, while Magoffin recorded the state's highest unemployment rate at 9.3%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.