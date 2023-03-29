TRI-COUNTY — Unemployment fell in 79 Kentucky counties, rose in 28 and stayed the same in 13 between January 2022 and January 2023, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Rates in the Tri-County remain steady — each coming within a tenth of the year prior.
The latest jobless rate for Knox County is 5.3% — down from 5.4 in January 2022. Whitley County’s rate is also down a tenth to 4.3%.
Laurel County’s unemployment rate went up to 4.2% from 4.1 in January 2022.
By comparison, the state average for January is 4.2% while the national average is 3.9.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.9% while Magoffin recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.6%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
