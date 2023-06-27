FRANKFORT — Annual unemployment rates decreased in 102 Kentucky counties in 2022, increased in 12 and stayed the same in six counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties all saw drops in their respective rates. Knox County dropped from 5.9% to 5.3; Laurel from 4.3 to 4.2; and Whitley from 4.8 to 4.4.
The eight-county Cumberland Valley Area Development District as a whole also decreased from 5.3 in 2021 to 4.8 last year.
The annual jobless rates for Scott and Woodford counties were the lowest in the commonwealth in 2022 at 3% each.
On the other end of the spectrum, Magoffin County recorded the highest annual unemployment rate at 10.5%.
{span}The comparable, unadjusted annual state unemployment rate for the state was 3.9% for 2022, and 3.6% for the nation.{/span}
Unemployment statistics are are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
Learn more at https://kystats.ky.gov.
