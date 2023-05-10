FRANKFORT — Unemployment fell in 90 Kentucky counties, including all three comprising the Tri-County area, between March 2022 and March 2023.
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KY STATS), the latest rates locally all dropped three-tenths from the year prior.
The latest jobless rate for Knox County is 5% — down from 5.3 in March 2022. Laurel County’s unemployment rate went down to 3.8% from 4.1 while Whitley County’s rate is also down to four from 4.3%.
By comparison, the state average for March is 3.8% while the national average is 3.6.
Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.8% while Magoffin recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.4%.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
