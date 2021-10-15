Lexington, Ky., - Bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry in Kentucky and boasts more than 21,000 jobs, accounting for a third of all distilling jobs in the United States. The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits, in collaboration with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, will offer the 3rd annual Bourbon Industry Conference March 14-16 on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington.
The Beam Institute, led by the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, has a vision to educate the next generation of distillers through a curriculum and events that develop success skills for undergraduates, graduate students and professionals in the distilled spirits industry.
“We are looking forward to being back in person for the 2022 conference,” said Seth DeBolt, Beam Institute director. “We are planning a very robust, information-rich event for those involved in every aspect of the bourbon industry.”
Conference sessions will address key industry topics. Attendees will also earn a certificate of continuing education for participation.
Early bird registration is $300 through Jan. 20. Beginning Jan. 21, registration will increase to $350. One-day registrations are $200. Student registration is $25. The price includes educational sessions, exhibits, lunch and snacks and many networking opportunities. Organizers are still accepting vendors. To register as a participant or vendor, visit the conference page at https://beaminstitute.ca.uky.edu/2022JBBIIndustryConference.
The James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits ensures the welfare and prosperity of Kentucky’s spirits industry. Through teaching, research and outreach, the institute promotes economic sustainability, environmental stewardship and responsible consumption. The Beam Institute is a multidisciplinary effort of experts from the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, College of Engineering, College of Arts and Sciences and Gatton College of Business and Economics. For more information, visit the Beam Institute website at http://beaminstitute.ca.uky.edu.
