MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that crews will begin corrective work on the U.S. 25W roundabout project in Whitley County on Monday, June 26.
The project area will extend from mile point 16.027 (KY 2987) to mile point 16.203 (I-75 overpass) in Whitley County.
Preparation for corrective work will include lane closures in this location on both north and southbound sides of U.S. 25W. One lane of traffic will be open at all times and controlled by flaggers until expected completion date of Saturday, July 1.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
