London, KY (40741)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.