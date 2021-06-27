That much was clear from a wide-ranging 45-minute media teleconference Friday afternoon in which Louisville's director of athletics discussed a number of implications of laws governing naming, imaging and licensing (NIL) rights for student-athletes. What is also clear is that nobody knows at this point how NIL will ultimately be structured and how it will actually impact a system that consists of hundreds of schools with so many diverse interests. In other words, there are no easy answers.
"This is going to be trial and error," said Tyra, who the on Thursday had told WDRB's Eric Crawford that it's also "going to be ugly."
The Supreme Court sent a strong message to the NCAA on Monday when it unanimously ruled that the organization could not bar payments to student-athletes as challenges have grown for a college sports system that generates billions for the NCAA, its member schools and coaches and administrators but doesn't let athletes benefit from their NIL, relying on its "amateurism" model.
"At the center of this thicket of associations and rules sits a massive business," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court. "Those who run this enterprise profit in a different way than the student-athletes whose activities they oversee. The president of the NCAA earns nearly $4 million per year. Commissioners of the top conference take home betwen $2to $5 million."
Gorsuch also referred to the salaries of athletic directors and coaches.
In its 9-0 ruling the court said that the NCAA and its schools and conferences were in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act in agreeing to limit how much athletes could be compensated.
In a concurring opinion, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said, "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why colleege sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law."
The Supreme Court decision came less than two weeks before NIL laws in six states are set to go into effect on July 1. And on Thursday Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined those states by issuing an executive order that allows college athletes in Kentucky to profit from their NIL, beginning next week.
"This action ensures we are not at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting, and also that our student athletes have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. For any individual athlete, their name, image and likeness are their own and no one else's," Beshear said in a statement.
Tyra, who is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference NIL committee, said he had discussed the issue with Beshear on several occasions and welcomed the Governor's action and that he had also talked to University of Kentcky AD Mitch Barnhart about the issue many times over the past few months.
"We're appreciative of Gov. Beshear's order," Tyra said of UofL. "We're excited to where we got to yesterday. It does level the playing field. Bringing the state of Kentucky into competitive balance with other states across the country is critical. It's (NIL) something or student athletes and recruits on visits are inquiring about. They're pretty in tune with what's happening, the opportunities. They're ready to go. For us, as an athletic department, now comes the hard work.
"It's unfortunate we only have a week to get to some of these hot topics, but we will do that. There could be a variety of things that happen out of the box. There will probably be some eye-popping headlines about some athlete making a six-figure deal."
Tyra, who was a standout baseball player (1985-88) and two-time team captain at the University of Kentucky, said he has been a long-time proponent of compensating athletes.
"I've been outspoken that I think it's the right path to go down with guardrails that are bing put in place" he said. "Being a former student-athlete, I have empathy for where they are, and hopefully they're able to take advantage of it within the guidelines that will be presented."
Tyra and his department have tried to be proactive. UofL has already enacted multiple education initiatives and resources as part of its goal to assist student-athletes in making informed decisions about NIL opportunities.
That includes workshops about a variety of things, including disclosure requirements, financial aid, debt management, life skills and warnings about being careful concerning offers that may come their way. He said the university will track those opportunities to make sure no rules are broken.
"Disclosure is going to be the key," Tyra said. "They certainly don't need to inadvertently cross the line and do something they shouldn't be doing with an individual and the way they set up their own deals."
This fall the Brandeis School of Law's Entrepreneurship Law Clinic, formed in 2012 to aid students enrolled in the Entrepreneurship MBA program, will add NIL to its area of expertise. There are also a number of other classes and programs available to student-athletes and the overall student body.
"We've done as much preparation as we can related to advising the student-athletes," Tyra said. "There's a lot of education and guidance that goes with this, not only for our student-athletes but also for our coaches and athletic department staff."
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
