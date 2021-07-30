WOODBINE — Two Woodbine men have been charged with murder, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment following a death investigation that turned into a murder investigation in Woodbine Friday.
Kentucky State Police Post 10 was called to Hedden Flats Road at 8:18 a.m. Friday after Knox County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in a death investigation.
KSP said Friday night in a press release at 10:20 p.m. that it had opened a murder investigation into the death of Matthew Welsh, 36, of Woodbine.
Welsh was pronounced dead by the Knox County Deputy Coroner.
Preliminary investigation indicated Welsh was found dead after an altercation involving a stabbing that took place at his residence involving Joseph Masters, 33, and Charles “CJ” McVey, 37.
Masters was located and arrested in Campbell County, Tennessee and was lodged in the Campbell County Detention Center. He was awaiting extradition back to Kentucky. Masters was charged with murder, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping (adult).
McVey was located by Corbin City Police Department and taken into custody. KSP charged McVey with murder, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping (adult). McVey was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Detective Kevin Howard is continuing the investigation.
--ORIGINAL STORY --
WOODBINE — Kentucky State Police Post 10 is conducting a death investigation on Hedden Flats Road in Woodbine.
Knox County Sheriff's Office called KSP for assistance on the investigation at 8:18 a.m. Friday, according to KSP Public Information Officer Shane Jacobs. One person is reportedly dead.
KSP is currently working the investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.
As more information becomes available, it will be released throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.