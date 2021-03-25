WHITLEY COUNTY - Two Whitley County schools were the targets of what turned out to be a non-credible threat made via a phone call to Whitley County 911 Dispatch early Thursday morning.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler confirmed to the Times-Tribune that at around 6:15 a.m. the dispatch center received a call indicating a possible threat at Whitley Central Intermediate School and Whitley County Middle school.
Siler did not comment on the specifics of the threat.
“The call was traced and was determined to have originated from a home in Whitley County,” Siler said in a statement. “Officers were dispatched to the home and to the schools.”
Siler later added that officials from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Whitley County School Resource Officers investigated the situation and found no credible threat.
“We appreciate the quick response by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Whitley County Schools’ SROs and 911 Dispatch in dealing with this situation,” he said.
