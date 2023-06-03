WILLIAMSBURG — Justin Christian and Adam Jones are the newest members of the City of Williamsburg Board of Adjustments.
Christian and Jones took their oaths Tuesday evening at Williamsburg City Hall.
“I have lived here since I was four years old, been here all my life and went to Williamsburg High School and college here,” Christian said. “I wanted to learn more and be here listening in and be part of the community and maybe give back and do what I can for the community.”
Jones chimed in.
“I also have grown up here at Williamsburg and Cumberlands. It seems like a great time to get involved in the community,” Jones said. “It feels good to get my foot in the door and get more involved with the city and community.”
Christian said he is excited to see the growth of Williamsburg all across the city.
“Being able to get our hands involved in it is exciting to me and anything we can do to help further the growth in the city, it will be great,” Christian said.
