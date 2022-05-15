BIMBLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old male and 23-year-old male have been identified as victims in a double fatal collision early Sunday morning.
Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan said that they received a 911 call of a three vehicle collision on US 25E in the Bimble community of Knox County at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.
Initial investigation indicates Fredrick Cody Carnes (23) of Pineville was operating a 2001 green Toyota Tacoma and traveling north in the southbound lanes of travel.
Carnes hit head on with a white 2018 Dodge Charger driven by a 16-year-old male of Girdler. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins.
The passenger of the Dodge Charger a 17-year-old female was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center for her injuries. The status of her injuries is unknown at this time.
A third vehicle, a blue 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Steven Cox, 41, was also traveling south in the right lane. His vehicle was struck by the 2018 Dodge Charger, in an attempt to avoid the collision. Cox didn't receive any injuries from the collision.
Trooper Kyle Trosper responded to the scene along with the Knox County Sheriffs Department to begin an investigation. KSP reconstructionist Rodney Sturgill and Jake Middleton responded to the scene as well.
The collision is under investigation by detective Jake Middleton. KSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be involved at this time.
