BARBOURVILLE — A Knox County man and juvenile are facing charges after a video surfaced online involving the torture of a cat.
Gabriel Messer, 20, of Barbourville, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree criminal mischief while the juvenile was charged with torture of a dog or cat and first-degree criminal mischief.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a call on Friday morning regarding a video posted to social media of two males harming a cat.
After reviewing the video, Deputy Jesse Smith and Lieutenant Sam Mullins were able to identify the adult in the video by his tattoos as Messer.
According to KCSO, Messer had been arrested by Dep. Smith on the prior Tuesday for second-degree criminal abuse involving a juvenile and was still in custody at the Knox County Detention Center.
Once interviewed by officers, according to the agency, Messer acknowledged the tattoos as well stabbing the cat but stated that it was the juvenile’s idea.
“He claimed he was going to kill the cat and wanted to ‘put it out of its misery,’” the KCSO release stated.
The deputies then went to the juvenile’s residence for an interview, according to the release, and he blamed Messer for the incident. It was determined that the juvenile was the individual filming and laughing in the video. He was arrested and transported to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.
Messer is being held on a $5,500 cash bond. He was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Knox District Court on October 17.
