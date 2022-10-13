WILLIAMSBURG — Two individuals are facing multiple drug-related charges after the Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police jointly executed a search warrant last Saturday at a residence in eastern Whitley County.
Jonathan Taylor, 42, of Williamsburg, was arrested on charges of enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin); convicted felon in possession of a handgun; enhanced possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine); and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Madison Jamey Miller, 20, also of Williamsburg, was arrested on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense, heroin); possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine); and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The charges stem from the search of a Louden Road residence, according to WPD. The investigation was conducted by WPD Officer Chad Foley, KSP Trooper Donnie Jones, and WPD Ofc. Eddie Cain with assistance from K-9 Sergeant Elijah Hunter and Ofc. Daniel Lovitt.
Police say the search of the residence yielded suspected heroin, methamphetamine, a handgun, and $900. Three juveniles were present at the time the warrant was served.
Taylor was still housed in the Whitley County Detention Center at press time, while Miller was released on Tuesday. Both are scheduled to appear in Whitley District Court next Monday for preliminary hearings.
