BARBOURVILLE — Two people were arrested in Knox County on Monday in connection with a violent assault that occurred the day prior.
William Hubbard, 26, of Barbourville, and Alice Honeycutt, 44, of Flat Lick, have each been charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, cultivating marijuana (5 plants or more, first offense), and prescription of controlled substance not in proper container (first offense).
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities say Hubbard, assisted by Honeycutt, blocked a male victim in his vehicle on KY 223. The victim was then hit In the head multiple times with brass knuckles. It is alleged that a knife was then pulled on the victim, and he was told “he was going to die.”
Motive is still unclear.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Smith arrested both suspects, with the department adding that the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries but has been released.
Both Honeycutt and Hubbard are being held on $100,000 cash bonds in the Knox County Detention Center. They are scheduled to be arraigned this (Thursday) morning in Knox District Court.
