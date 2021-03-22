A joint investigation initiated by the Barbourville Police Department and assisted by Corbin Police Department and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office culminated in a traffic stop by Laurel County Sheriff's office personnel on Sunday, resulting in the seizure of 2 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun, and the arrest of two individuals.
During the traffic stop, Laurel Sheriff’s Narcotics Interdiction Team utilizing a Laurel Sheriff's K-9 alerted on a silver Dodge Journey. Subsequently, 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were discovered, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release.
The two arrested were:
• The driver – James Jason Wagers, age 50, of Wagers Lane off Echo Valley Road, Lily, taken into federal custody charged with distribution of methamphetamine; and
• The passenger – identified as Sonya Alberta Rogers age 38 of Abutment Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting on the traffic stop and investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were: drug interdiction deputies Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collett. Also assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Richard Dalrymple, Detective James Sizemore, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller and his K-9 “Maverick”, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Brent France.
Also assisting was DEA agent Adam Townsley.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated, "Laurel Sheriff's Office Narcotics Interdiction Team deputies are specially trained and assigned strategically to saturate predetermined areas of known criminal and drug activity in Laurel County. Every narcotic seizure puts another trafficker in jail and is a step in the right direction to removing deadly drugs from our community. This cooperative effort between Barbourville Police, Corbin Police and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office illustrates the success agencies can achieve working together. The 'War on Drugs' will be continuing in Laurel County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.