A Manchester man was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash among other charges after a hit and run at a gas station on Hal Rogers Parkway Friday.
Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with K-9/ shift Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Dustin Saylor, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested two individuals after Deputy France was flagged down by a motorist advising that a black Chevrolet truck had hit a vehicle at a gas station and left the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Deputy France traveled out East Hal Rogers Parkway and located the suspect vehicle - a black Chevrolet Silverado - and conducted a traffic stop determining that the driver was under the influence. It was also determined that this vehicle was the hit and run vehicle.
During the arrest and custody of the driver, this individual scuffled with deputies and attempted to kick out the windows of the police cruiser continuing to be combative the entire trip to the detention facility. At the detention facility this individual continued to be combative.
The driver was identified as Jesus Angel Lozano, age 26, of Wallace Street, Manchester charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense, leaving the scene of an accident, disorderly conduct – second-degree, resisting arrest, failure to wear seat belts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in marijuana – first offense.
A passenger in the vehicle identified as Jesse Ray Couch, age 26, of Statue Road, Manchester was also arrested after being found with a large quantity of marijuana. Couch was charged with trafficking in marijuana – first offense.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug arrests will continue in Laurel County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.