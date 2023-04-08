The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that District 11 crews will begin a culvert installation phase on U.S. 25W (mile point 18.739) in Whitley County on Friday, April 14.
Preparation for the culvert replacement work will include U.S. 25W being closed at the intersection of KY 204 along with Airport Road. The closure will begin Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m., and will reopen on Monday, April 17 at 5 A.M.
Motorists will not be allowed to advance through work zone once the closure takes place on Friday, April 14 until it reopens on Monday, April 17. Detour signing will be placed for motorists.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
A map of the project is available here: Whitley_US25W_KY204.jpg
