WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Extension Community Art Center in Williamsburg is inviting art lovers from near and far to join artist Kellene Turner as she shows off some of her newest paintings.
In an interview with the Times-Tribune, Community Arts Extension Agent Cortney Moses explained what the Williamsburg Extension Office is trying to share with the community.
“Part of our program not only is art education, but one thing we really want to do is have somewhere that artists can show off their work,” said Moses.
September’s “Artist of the Month” is Kellene Turner. Turner is a graduate of the University of the Cumberlands, who has immersed herself in the local art community.
“I’ve been in art for as long as I can remember. To truly create something raw and pure is becoming so obsolete,” Turner explained. “I am excited to share my work with people who can find something in my artwork and be stirred with some type of emotion. That’s what art is all about, to me.”
“Kellene is a big supporter in community art and is a leader in the local arts movement that’s happening in the Corbin and Williamsburg area,” Moses added. “The Artist of the Month is about exposing artists to get their work out there to sell their work.”
Turner’s work will be exhibited daily through Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public can meet Turner at an Artist Reception planned for Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
