Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds This Evening Into Wednesday Morning... A low pressure system tracking northwest of eastern Kentucky will lead to gusty winds at times from this evening into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast with locally higher gusts possible in any strong thunderstorms. Overall, the strongest gusts are anticipated this evening as showers and some thunderstorms arrive and then again behind a cold front late tonight. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages are possible.