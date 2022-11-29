EDITOR’S NOTE: Writer Erin Cox participated in the 15th annual Turkey Trot and offers this first-person perspective of Williamsburg’s Thanksgiving tradition.
WILLIAMSBURG — Growing up, Thanksgiving morning for me meant waking up to the smell of turkey and half sleeping, half watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For the last two years, that has changed to waking up to go for a morning run/walk in Williamsburg’s Turkey Trot.
The 5k has easily become my new favorite Thanksgiving Day tradition as it gives my family a fun way to kick off the holiday season.
Last year I took part in it because my husband, Cory, and his coworker decided to compete in the race. I planned on walking and pushing my stepson, Caison, in a wagon since he was just 3 at the time. Caison and I ended up beating both of them as I realized how fun it was to push the wagon along.
Then this year I got to take my son, Bo, along for his first race. At just 8 weeks old, Bo got bundled up and braved the chilly morning to ride along on the walk.
I’m not up to running shape yet after having Bo, so my husband and I walked most of the 3.1-mile course. Bo slept the entire time, but I’d venture to say that he still managed a first-place finish in his age division.
This year in the Turkey Trot’s 15th year, a record-setting 278 people had registered for the race, which benefits Williamsburg’s Shop with a Cop program. Of those 278, I could see several other families participating as well as there were young and old and even some dogs.
As Mayor Roddy Harrison always reminds us, Williamsburg feels like home and in my experience, the Turkey Trot feels like a family getting out and going for a run/walk together Thanksgiving morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.