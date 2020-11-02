KNOX COUNTY – The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Hilda Legg announced today the Trump administration is investing $76,400 in two projects in Knox County.
“Helping to improve public safety is just one part of what we do at Kentucky Rural Development, but without projects like these helping the fire department and street department, it becomes exceedingly difficult to attract and keep businesses,” said Legg. “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA Rural Development continues to be a valuable partner in helping rural businesses and communities across the commonwealth.”
The city of Barbourville will use a $50,000 grant to purchase two new 4x4 sport-utility vehicles for the Barbourville Fire Department to replace older, high maintenance vehicles. One will serve as a command vehicle and the other as an off-road response vehicle.
The city of Barbourville will also use a $26,400 grant to purchase a four-wheel-drive truck for the street department. This truck will replace older, unreliable vehicles with high mileage and maintenance costs.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
