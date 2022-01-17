WILLIAMSBURG –The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on at approximately 11:23 p.m. Saturday in Whitley County.
Whitley County Dispatch requested assistance from KSP in reference to a domestic dispute at a residence located on US 25W.
"It was reported that a subject had fired shots inside the residence and was refusing to allow his wife and children to leave the residence," a press release from KSP said.
According to the press release, officers attempted negotiation techniques with the subject.
"Despite loud verbal commands from the trooper and other officers, the subject brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the trooper and officers," the KSP press release said. "The trooper discharged their agency-issued firearm, striking the subject and ending the incident."
Law enforcement rendered medical aid to the subject until EMS arrived. The subject was transported by Whitley County EMS to a helicopter-landing zone and then flown to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where the subject remains in critical condition.
In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The press release said "it is KSP’s Standard Operating Procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
