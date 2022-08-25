WILLIAMSBURG — The case of an Indiana man accused of being involved in the September 2017 deaths of a Williamsburg woman, her husband and her son appears to be headed to trial.
Darnel Chivers, 42, of Indianapolis, is representing himself and, according to online court records, filed several motions earlier this month including one to dismiss the case on the grounds of “lack of jurisdiction.”
In orders filed Wednesday, Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester overruled motions to dismiss the indictment charging Chivers with three counts of murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Those charges stem from the September 2017 deaths of Emogene Gardner Bittner, 36; Christopher Bittner, 24; and Robert Kennedy III, 16, at their Deep Branch Road residence. All three died from strangulation, according to autopsies performed by the state medical examiner.
For more than a year, little information concerning the case was released until Chivers was arrested along with Anthony Hester, 37, of Indianapolis, and Jeremy Hatfield, 38, of Terra Haute, in December 2018.
In a bond hearing last month, Chivers argued that he had been denied his right to a speedy trial over the last three years while Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling countered that it was Chivers himself who was delaying the process through his motions.
At press time, Chivers is scheduled to be back in Whitley Circuit Court on October 31 for a hearing on grand jury proceedings. He’s also scheduled for a November 21 status hearing along with Hester and Hatfield (who has waived his appearance).
Barring further developments, Chivers is currently scheduled to stand trial on December 6. He remains in custody without bond.
