LONDON — A Woodbine man currently facing charges for the murder of his girlfriend is set to stand trial next year.
Daniel Scott Nantz, 32, was named in a seven-count indictment in July 2019, by a federal grand jury for charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting Geri D. Johnson on March 16, 2019.
Nantz was also indicted for kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to distribute 500 or more grams of a substance containing methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and possession of a firearm knowing that he had previously been convicted in a court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Johnson, who was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, was shot twice — in the back shoulder and neck. Nantz drove his wounded girlfriend to Baptist Health Corbin, where doctors were unable to revive her.
Johnson’s baby was successfully delivered but died three days later.
Nantz is accused of the shooting in order to prevent Johnson from cooperating with law enforcement about the meth ring.
In an order filed October 21, Nantz’s trial has been scheduled to begin May 8, in London before U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier. Three weeks has been set aside for the trial.
Earlier this month, Nantz’s father — 64-year-old William Nantz — was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to retaliating against a witness. The elder Nantz admitted to threatening an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in October 2021.
