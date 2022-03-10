The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch beginning late Friday night through Saturday afternoon for an area including Laurel, Whitley and Knox counties.
According to the National Weather Service, rain will change to snow on Friday night with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
The National Weather Service is saying that while warm ground temperatures will prevent snow accumulation initially, heavy snowfall rates will likely allow snow to accumulate later.
