Whitley County School District made the announcement Thursday night that it will be closing for two weeks beginning on Monday.
Corbin Board of Education voted on Thursday evening to close beginning Monday for the next three weeks. The following week is spring week, so the students will be out of school for a total of four weeks.
Williamsburg City School will also close on Monday, the district posted on Facebook, but no other details were available.
Barbourville Independent School will be closing Monday and offering alternative methods of instruction through April 3. Spring break for the school is April 6-10 and students will not have class assignments those days.
Below is a press release from Knox County schools:
The Knox County Public Schools are following the advice of Governor Andy Beshear and Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown by taking the necessary steps to ensure that our school community is safe and well. Beginning Monday, March 16, the Knox County Public Schools will be closed through Friday, April 10, 2020. During this period our district will implement the closure plan that Governor Beshear asked districts to prepare this week.
On Friday, March 13, our schools will be in session. At the end of the day, our students will receive printed material to bring home to explain Knox County’s plan to provide instruction during the upcoming weeks. Please review this information carefully with your child and the entire family. It will include information on plans to provide meal service and access to assignments for all students. It will also address questions about contacting our Family Resource/Youth Service Centers if your family has needs.
We understand that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is causing disruption in everyone’s lives. According to medical professionals, the closure of schools and the cancellation of events is a necessary step to limit the impact COVID-19 has in Kentucky and across the nation. We appreciate your partnership in taking action to keep our community healthy.
Moving forward, to avoid miscommunication or “fake news” on social media and to ensure everyone has access to information from the district, we will be posting information directly to our website, using our telephone calling system, and provide printed letters to communicate decisions such as our closure. Our social media accounts will direct you to visit our website for information that has been released. For those accessing the Internet through a mobile device with a limited data plan, we will be providing a telephone hotline number in our printed materials tomorrow that you may call for the latest updates from the school district.
We want to end this update by celebrating the success of our students. The cancellation of many state competitions, including the KHSAA Sweet 16, has ended the academic and athletic season of our district’s top students and teams. We applaud their success and we plan on celebrating their success, as a community, in the near future.
