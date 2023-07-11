CORBIN — Do you like some mystery with your meal?
If so, the Tri-County Mystery Meets is for you.
Later this month, the mobile dinner theater troupe will be hosting their first production — “The Reveal” — at the Pennington in downtown Corbin.
The play was written and directed by co-owner Cathy Rhoden Gougen, a former Knox County drama teacher and award-winning playwright.
Gougen is best known for “May I Have Your Attention, Please?” published in 2003 by Pioneer Drama. The play has been performed across the United States, Canada, England, and Ireland.
“The Reveal” revolves around a Class of 1982 high school reunion.
Dinner will be provided by Eastern Kentucky Catering, with guests having the option between prime rib or Tuscan chicken accompanied by an assortment of sides and desserts.
“We want to make it immersive for the audience,” said co-owner Gary Bryant. “It’s intended to be very funny; we want everyone to have a good time.”
Bryant, who studied English at the University of Kentucky, brings his writing background to light with his involvement in production and writing for “The Reveal.”
The cast includes a collection of local talent from the Tri-County area. Furthermore, visitors will be treated by live music provided by Byron D. Gray.
Sneak peeks of the play are available on the troupe’s Facebook page.
The Pennington’s first showing of “The Reveal” is set for Saturday, July 29, at 6 p.m. A second showing is planned for Sunday, August 6, at 1:30 p.m.
Additionally, Tri-County Mystery Meets plans on expanding their shows to London, Bourbonville, Williamsburg, and Harlan in the near future.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
