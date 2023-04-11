MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced two projects going on this week in Whitley County.
The first started Monday with slide operations on KY 92E at mile point 23.62 (eastbound lane).
The roadway will be reduced to one 11-foot lane with temporary traffic signals. Work hours will be Monday through Friday beginning at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Extended hours and weekend work may be likely.
The work is expected to continue through Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m.
While that project is winding down, District 11 crews will begin a culvert installation phase on U.S. 25W (mile point 18.739) on Friday.
Preparation for the culvert replacement work will include U.S. 25W being closed at the intersection of KY 204 along with Airport Road. The closure will begin Friday at 5 p.m. and will reopen next Monday at 5 a.m.
Motorists will not be allowed to advance through work zone once the closure takes place on Friday, April 14 until it reopens on Monday, April 17. Detour signing will be placed for motorists.
KYTC asks drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
